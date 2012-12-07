The Iconic Photo From The First Night That Pot Was Legal In The United States

Pot officially became legal in Washington State today, marking the first time that a state has legalized marijuana for adult recreational use.



Although the law forbids users from toking up in public, revelers in Seattle defied that provision last night, ringing in the occasion with a New Year’s Eve-style celebration in front of the city’s iconic Space Needle.

Associated Press photographer Ted Warren snapped this photo from the festivities:

Photo: AP

