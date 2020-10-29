Five states are set to vote on marijuana legalization. Here's everything you need to know.

- Five states are voting on marijuana legalization on November 3.
- Here’s everything you need to know about the states where cannabis is on the ballot, including how to invest, what it means for the industry, and the likelihood each state will pass.
Voters in New Jersey, Arizona, South Dakota, and Montana are set to weigh in on legalizing cannabis for all adults over the age of 21. South Dakota also has a medical-cannabis measure on the ballot. Mississippi voters will weigh in on a medical-marijuana program.
Marijuana is legal for adults in 11 states and Washington D.C. Medical marijuana is legal in 33. Here’s the map:
How to invest in the industry
Cannabis stocks soared after Sen. Kamala Harris said at the vice-presidential debate that a Biden administration would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. Curaleaf, Harvest Health & Recreation, and Aphria were among the top gainers, though the entire sector seems to have been energised by Harris’ statement.
Wall Street analysts say a Democratic sweep in November that puts Joe Biden in the White House and the party in control of the Senate could be a boon for cannabis stocks.
Analysts at CIBC and Cowen picked seven stocks to bet on that would benefit investors if the Democrats win, including Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf, and Canopy Growth.
Cowen analyst Vivien Azer said that if New Jersey voters choose to legalise the drug, it could push neighbouring states like New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Rhode Island to do the same. That would mean huge wins for cannabis giants Curaleaf, Green Thumb Industries, Acreage Holdings, Cresco Labs, and MedMen.
Curaleaf, which has operations in three of the four states Azer predicted would follow New Jersey’s lead, stands to benefit the most.
The bigger populations in Arizona and New Jersey “represent a far greater revenue opportunity” for the cannabis firms Curaleaf, GTI, Acreage Holdings, and Cresco Labs, which are all well-positioned to benefit from legalization, Azer said.
What it all means for executives, investors, consumers, and voters
We spoke to top execs at 7 of the biggest US cannabis companies, and they said the industry is headed for a rebound, M&A is set to ramp up, and a Democratic win in November could be ‘jet fuel’ for the sector
US cannabis companies posted strong earnings as the coronavirus pandemic boosted sales in the second quarter. We spoke with executives at 7 of the biggest US cannabis companies to understand what’s in store for the industry after a disappointing 2019 and a challenging start to 2020.
They predicted that a Biden win â€” and Democrat control of the Senate â€” would pour ‘jet fuel’ on the industry.
3 cannabis execs share how they’re positioning their firms to profit as more US states are poised to legalise recreational marijuana
Voters in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota will decide whether to legalise adult-use cannabis in November. We talked to CEOs at three cannabis companies who shared how they planned to profit as the cannabis market potentially grows in the coming years.
Companies like Miss Grass and Frigg, which are focused on building up consumer brands, say that as more states legalise cannabis, building up a national brand will be key to winning a major stake in the market.
