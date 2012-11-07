Here's How Marijuana Is Faring On The Ballot Tonight

Photo: AP

Voters in Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Montana, Oregon, and Washington had the chance today to legalise marijuana.Here’s how the fight for marijuana is shaking out across the country:



Massachusetts voters approved a ballot measure allowing people with debilitating medical conditions to buy pot from state-sanctioned distribution centres as long as they have permission from their doctors, Boston.com reported Tuesday night.

Official results haven’t yet been reported for Washington, Oregon and Colorado, but The Associated Press is reporting the Washington and Colorado ballot measures “were believed to have a decent chance of passage.”

And it looks like they were right. Colorado’s Amendment 64 passed late Tuesday night, The Huffington Post reported.

Official results haven’t yet been reported in Arkansas but currently medical marijuana supporters are losing out to the opposition. About 52 per cent of state residents have voted against Issue No. 5, which would legalise medical marijuana, while more than 48 per cent have voted in favour of it, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. However, only 7 out of 75 counties have reported thus far.

Montana was seeking to change its current medical marijuana laws and ratify restrictions on medicinal pot use. According to The Huffington Post, 69 per cent of voters voted in favour of the initiative.

