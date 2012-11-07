Pot Smokers Could Tip The Scales For Obama In A Major Swing State

Photo: cagrimmett/Flickr

A key swing state’s ballot initiative on recreational marijuana use could actually be a boon for President Obama, Bloomberg’s Joshua Green reports.The marijuana initiative in Colorado – one of the closest swing states – could mobilize young potheads to get to the polls, where they’ll also cast their ballots for Obama, Green explained.



A similiar dynamic played out during the 2004 presidential election, when Karl Rove put anti-gay marriage initiatives on ballots across the nation.

The idea was, Green explained, that evangelicals who weren’t crazy about George W. Bush would show up to make sure gays couldn’t marry.

