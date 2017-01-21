Protesters handed out free marijuana joints in Washington, DC on Inauguration Day

While early estimates suggest fewer supporters turned out for President Donald Trump’s inaugural address in Washington, DC, than for President Obama’s prior two addresses, a marijuana giveaway drew massive crowds nearby.
The DC Cannabis Coalition, a marijuana legalization advocacy group, handed out between 4,000 and 8,000 joints at a pro-marijuana protest in Dupont Circle hours before the events of Inauguration Day got underway. Lines stretched six or seven blocks outside their stand, with adults over the age of 21 waiting up to an hour for their gift.
People in Dupont Circle could be heard shouting, “When they go low, we get high,” a play on former First Lady Michelle Obama’s rally cry at the Democratic National Convention last July.
Organisers started handing out joints at 8 a.m. on Friday. They stood inside a homemade jail cell in order to make a statement on the need for legalization.
Protesters planned to light up four minutes and 20 seconds in Trump’s inaugural address, which was a nod to a popular marijuana holiday that falls on April 20.
What would a pro-marijuana protest be without a creepy-looking pot leaf mascot?
One in five Americans live in a state with legal access to marijuana, which means they can access the Schedule I drug without a letter of recommendation from a doctor.
Residents in the nation’s capital voted overwhelmingly to legalise recreational marijuana in November 2014. The bill took effect almost a year ago, allowing people to possess up to two ounces of pot and “gift” up to one ounce, if neither money nor goods or services are exchanged.
Not a joke: There is a stream of people coming to get free marijuana in Dupont. Organisers guess ~8,000 free joints. pic.twitter.com/m20g1sWhCD
— Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) January 20, 2017
Line to get free marijuana from @DCMJ2014 stretches at least 6-7 blocks @wusa9 #Inauguration #trump420 pic.twitter.com/lucAp0GNHJ
— Nikki Burdine (@NikkiBurdine) January 20, 2017
Hundreds of people still in line for marijuana giveaway from @DCMJ2014 this #Inauguration @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/QcX0KOsPwm
— Alexandra Limon (@AlexandraFox5DC) January 20, 2017
#HappeningNow #MakeAmericaKindAgain @DCMJ2014 is handing out 8000+ joints to push marijuana legalization nationwide. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/sJmuYvM320
— Q McCray (@ABC7Q) January 20, 2017
The pot is being given away from a jail cell. Advocates say it makes a point about need for legalization. pic.twitter.com/Ue24EwRopY
— Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) January 20, 2017
We gave away a jay or two…#trump420 #deschedule420 @DCMJ2014 @chinamanblue @RachelRamone pic.twitter.com/psOxZQoHyv
— Dank City Growers (@DankCityGrowers) January 20, 2017
At exactly 4min 20 seconds into President Trump’s speech, over a 100 cannabis activists lit up on 17th St. #Trump420 #Inauguration #MAGA pic.twitter.com/Us2EcK6LSR
— DCMJ (@DCMJ2014) January 20, 2017
Pro-marijuana group handing out 4,200 free joints in Washington ahead of Trump’s inauguration https://t.co/DBHcaSk1F6 pic.twitter.com/IUcbCnEduw
— KTLA (@KTLA) January 20, 2017
NOW WATCH: This animated map shows where marijuana is legal in the US
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.