In 2012, Colorado legalised recreational marijuana. Joel Schneider like many people moved out west to take advantage of the new industry. He realised people who came to Colorado on vacation had no place to smoke because you can’t legally smoke in hotels. So he decided to create a “bud and breakfast.”

