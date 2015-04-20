Marijuana startups are blooming -- here's who's poised to cash in

Marijuana may not be America’s largest cash crop, as was long rumoured, but it’s still probably a $US4 billion annual business.

As of last year, it’s also legal to grow, own, and use recreationally Colorado and Washington, with Alaska, the District of Columbia, and Oregon soon to follow. It’s approved for medical and other limited use in 18 more states.

Entrepreneurs are racing to take advantage of the new laws and changing attitudes toward the drug. Here are the players and startups you need to watch.

Privateer Holdings is a private equity firm that's making big investments in marijuana startups. Its CEO is 42-year-old Yale graduate Brendan Kennedy, and it counts Peter Thiel's Founders Fund among its investors. Source: Business Insider, Quartz Based out of Seattle, Leafly was one of the first new marijuana businesses, founded in 2010. It's like Yelp for reviewing different strains of pot and dispensaries. This is a screenshot of the company's periodic table of pot strains. Privateer bought the company in 2011. Leafly Marley Natural, backed by reggae star Bob Marley's heirs and Privateer Holdings, aims to be the world's first global cannabis company, selling smokeable weed, topical oils, and accessories. It's based in New York. Marley Natural Eaze is a mobile app that lets you get medical marijuana delivered to your door. You have to prove you have a medical card. It was founded by Keith McCarty, who was one of the first employees at Yammer, and recently raised $10 million from several investors including rapper Snoop Dogg. Eaze Weedmaps shows you where the nearest pot dispensaries are located. It's based in Denver. Weedmaps Meadow is another medical pot delivery service based in SF. It also recommends doctors who will issue a medical marijuana card, and has a blog with helpful info like a video on how to roll a joint. It counts startup accelerator Y Combinator as an investor. Meadow MassRoots is a 'semi-anonymous' social network for pot users. It's raised over $1 million in funding, according to Crunchbase, and is based in Denver. Massroots High There is basically like Tinder for pot users. HighThere. Grassp is another pot-delivery app. It's based out of LA and has raised $1.5 million in funding. Grassp Arcview is a San Francisco based group that connects investors with marijuana startups. The Arcview Group Tilray is a legal provider of medical marijuana in Canada. It's also received funding from Privateer. Tilray

