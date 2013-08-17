Dr. Sanjay Gupta Explains The Science Behind A Bad Marijuana Trip

Not all experiences on weed are pleasant or relaxing.

Scroll for video, click for sound.

Sometimes people who use weed may feel paranoid, nauseous, or plain sick.

Neurosurgeon and CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta explores the effects of cannabis on our bodies, and the benefits of medical marijuana in his new documentary “WEED.”

We recently interviewed Dr. Gupta about his findings. Watch the excerpt below where he explains why marijuana users sometimes get “bad trips.”

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

