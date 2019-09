<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> One of the common misconceptions people have about marijuana is that it isn't addictive. Dr. Samuel Ball of Columbia University's National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse explains how marijuana has evolved over the years and debunks the myth that weed isn't an addictive substance. Produced by Will Wei

