Here's Why Marijuana Is More Addictive These Days

One of the common misconceptions people have about marijuana is that it isn’t addictive. Dr. Samuel Ball of the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse at Columbia University (CASAColumbia)¬†explains how marijuana has evolved over the years and debunks the myth that weed isn’t an addictive substance.

