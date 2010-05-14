Girls Plan To Sit In The Audience Robe-Less While Jamie Dimon Gives His Graduation Speech

Mariel Seidler

The rage-dance party didn’t work out, so now the Syracuse students protesting Jamie Dimon‘s giving their graduation speech plan to dis-robe in front of him to…Well, here’s what they’re thinking:



A commencement address is in a different context than a regular lecture because that speaker is ushering the graduates into the world and inspiring them for the future. By taking off their robes, the students are showing their dissatisfaction with Dimon being the one to usher them into the world.

Ashley Owen

There will be at least two students naked (maybe, or they might have clothes on underneath their robes) in front of Jamie Dimon while he speaks, Mariel Fiedler and Ashley Owen.

So Jamie Dimon, if you don’t want your hot cougar wife to yell at you, watch out for these two:

