Marie Yovanovitch says she felt 'threatened' by Trump when he attacked her on a phone call with the Ukrainian president

Andrew Harnik/AP Images Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies before the House Intelligence Committee.

Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine, testified before Congress on Friday that she was “shocked and devastated” and that she felt “threatened” when she learned that President Donald Trump told the Ukrainian president that she was “bad news” and is “going to go through some things.”

Yovanovitch vividly detailed her reaction when she read a White House summary of the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During that conversation, Trump repeatedly pressured Zelensky to pursue politically motivated investigations that would benefit his reelection campaign.

Trump brought up Yovanovitch, who he abruptly fired in May, and said she was “bad news,” adding that “she’s going to go through some things.”

Testifying on Friday, Yovanovitch said she was “shocked, absolutely shocked, and devastated, frankly,” by what Trump said about her.

“I was shocked and devastated that I would feature in a phone call between two heads of state in such a manner where President Trump said that I was bad news to another world leader, and that I would be going through some things,” the former ambassador said. “It was a terrible moment.”

She continued, saying that a person who saw her reading the memo of the call said “the colour drained from my face. I think I even had a physical reaction. Even now, words fail me.”

Daniel Goldman, a veteran former federal prosecutor who’s leading Democrats’ questioning in the impeachment hearings, asked Yovanovitch if she felt threatened by Trump’s words.

“I did,” she replied.

Yovanovitch says she was realled over what she characterised as a smear campaign against her based on “false claims by people with clearly questionable motives.”

Former U.S. Amb. to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch describes being told the president had "lost confidence" in her: "That was a terrible thing to hear." "No real reason was offered as to why I had to leave, and why it was being done in such a manner." https://t.co/FGRhmRkTp4 pic.twitter.com/Hj9bsPKw88 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 15, 2019

