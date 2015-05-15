A Japanese lifestyle guru explains how to organise your home once -- and then never again

Marie Kondo is the queen of organisation. Her book, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organising,” reveals her instructions for organising your space in one sitting, and then never having to do it again.

Her methods have garnered a significant social media following with the hashtag #konmarimethod, and also landed her a spot on TIME’s 2015 Top 100 Influential People list. Here’s how she does it.

Produced by Justin Gmoser and Megan Willett. Special thanks to Caroline Moss, Julie Zeveloff, Sam Rega, and Alana Kakoyiannis.

