Turns out you've been folding your socks wrong your entire life

It turns out that you are probably folding your T-shirts and socks all wrong. Marie Kondo, an organisation celebrity in Japan, shows us the folding methods that earned her a spot on Time’s 2015 “Top 100 Influential People” list.

You can learn more about her tidying methods from her book, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organising.”

Produced by Justin Gmoser and Megan Willett. Additional camera by Jason Gaines. Special thanks to Caroline Moss, Julie Zeveloff, Sam Rega, Graham Flanagan and Molly Mulshine.

