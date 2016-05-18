Marie Antoinette gets cotton candy hair in this wild dessert creation

Barton G restaurant in Los Angeles is known for its over-the-top dishes, but the “Let Them Eat Cake” really takes the, well, cake.
The dessert is an homage to Marie Antoinette, and a full bust of the former Queen of France arrives table-side with sky-high cotton candy hair.
Written by Aly Weisman and produced by Stephen Parkhurst
