Marie Antoinette gets cotton candy hair in this wild dessert creation

Barton G restaurant in Los Angeles is known for its over-the-top dishes, but the “Let Them Eat Cake” really takes the, well, cake.

The dessert is an homage to Marie Antoinette, and a full bust of the former Queen of France arrives table-side with sky-high cotton candy hair.

Written by Aly Weisman and produced by Stephen Parkhurst

