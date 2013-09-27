The Moment Mariano Rivera Realised He'd Pitched In Yankee Stadium For The Last Time Ever

Mariano Rivera

made his final appearance in Yankee Stadiumlast night.

With two outs in the eight inning, Andy Pettitte and Derek Jeter walked to the mound to take him out, and Mo left the mound for the last time ever. It was a great moment.

BuzzFeed’s Erik Malinowski made this great GIF of a smiling coming across Rivera’s face as he realised that it was all over:

Even if you hate the Yankees, you’ve got to respect that send off. Watch the the full video below, and check out more photos here.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Check out photos here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.