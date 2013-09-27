Mariano Rivera's Final Appearance At Yankee Stadium Included A Great Moment With Andy Pettitte

Cork Gaines

Mariano Rivera made his final appearance at Yankee Stadium when he came into the game for the final two outs of the eighth inning against the Rays…

Mariano RiveraYes Network

But the best moment came in the ninth inning. After getting the first two outs, Andy Pettitte and Derek Jeter came out to remove Rivera from the game…

Andy Pettitte and Derek JeterYes Network

And when they arrived at the mound, Pettitte embraced Rivera, who was brought to tears…

Andy Pettitte, Mariano Rivera, and Derek JeterYes Network

As Rivera walked off the field he fought back the tears and tipped his cap in the direction of the Rays dugout…

Mariano RiveraYes Network

After numerous hugs in the dugout, Rivera came out for one last curtain call to acknowledge the Yankee Stadium crowd…

Mariano RiveraYes Network

A few moments later, after the urging of the Yankee Stadium crowd, Andy Pettitte also came out for a curtain call…

Andy PettitteYes Network

But Rivera wasn’t done. After the game, he came back out to the mound to collect some dirt. What a great series of moments for one of the best to ever play the game…

Mariano RiveraYes Network

Afterwards, no. 42 left the field for the last time (or at least until his first old-timers game)…

Mariano RiveraGetty Images

On a side-note, here are the bases that were used during the game, honouring Rivera…

Mariano Rivera baseball bagGetty Images

