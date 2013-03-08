Report: Mariano Rivera Will Retire After This Year

Tony Manfred

New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera is set to announce that he’s retiring after the 2013 season, Joe Sherman of the NY Post reports:

Rivera missed almost all of last year due to injury, but he has been effective in recent years, even 40+ years old.

