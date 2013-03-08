Report: Mariano Rivera Will Retire After This Year

New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera is set to announce that he’s retiring after the 2013 season, Joe Sherman of the NY Post reports:



I can report #Yankees have 10 am press conf sked Sat at Steinbrenner Field at which Rivera is set to announce retirement after ’13 season — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 7, 2013

Rivera missed almost all of last year due to injury, but he has been effective in recent years, even 40+ years old.

