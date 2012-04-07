Mariano Rivera Proves The End Is Near, Blows First Save Chance Of The Season

Mariano Rivera has hinted that this could be his last season at age 42. And while he was not only the best closer ever, he was also one of the best players in baseball for most of his career.



But on the first day of his 18th season, things got off to a rocky start as he blew a save to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth inning. Rivera allowed two hits to tie the game and then intentionally walked two to load the bases before giving up this walk-off base hit by Carlos Pena.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.