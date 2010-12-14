Mariano Rivera Contacted The Boston Red Sox When He Was A Free Agent

Photo: AP

Mariano Rivera was largely portrayed as a true, loyal Yankee after signing his new two-year, $30 million deal with the team despite receiving larger offers from the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels.But get this: Rivera was the one to initiate contact with the Red Sox, not the other way around.



Rivera can’t be blamed for trying to force the Yankees’ hand, after all, the club was in the middle of dragging Derek Jeter’s name through the mud during a public contract dispute. In the end, Rivera got what he wanted from the Yankees, a two-year deal for plenty of cash.

Still, somehow Rivera came out looking like a saint to the Yankees faithful while many fans wondered if Jeter was being unrealistic in his contract demands.

Perhaps Jeter should have followed Rivera’s lead and called the Red Sox; think that might have made the Yankees flinch?

