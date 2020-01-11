Marianne Williamson ends her 2020 presidential campaign, declaring 'love will prevail'

Lucas Jackson/Reuters Marianne Williamson blows a kiss before the first night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, on July 30, 2019.

Marianne Williamson, the author and spiritual lecturer, ended her 2020 Democratic presidential campaign on Friday.

Williamson was trailing other primary contenders in both polling and fundraising and hasn’t qualified for a debate since last summer.

“We will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now,” Williamson said in a statement on Friday. “The primaries might be tightly contested among the top contenders, and I don’t want to get in the way of a progressive candidate winning any of them.”

“Love will prevail,” she concluded.

This comes about a week after reports emerged that Williamson had laid off her entire national campaign staff.

Williamson dismissed the traditional measures of a presidential campaign and said there are two “political universes” when it comes to judging a campaign’s success.

“One is the pundits and the polls and the money and all of that,” she said during a Fox News interview in October. “And then there’s another political universe and that’s what happens when candidates are out there in the primary states, just talking to people about our country and about what matters.”

She’s also criticised the Democratic National Committee and the primary process, which she’s called a “faux democracy.”

