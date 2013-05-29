JPMorgan's CFO Is Stunning In The Latest Issue Of Fashion Magazine 'Marie Claire'

Women’s fashion magazine Marie Claire has a Q&A with JPMorgan’s new CFO Marianne Lake by Dealbreaker’s executive editor Bess Levin in the June issue.



One new thing we learned in the “Wall Street’s Woman On Top” piece is that Lake, 42, is a single mother of a one-and-a-half year-old baby boy.

She tells Levin how she manages the intense demands of her job:

“So far, so good. I rely on a small circle of friends and my great nanny. In the mornings, I try to spend anywhere from 15 to 60 minutes with my son. Failing that, I try for 30 to 60 minutes together at the end of the day. I try to make that work, but if I can’t I just move on. You can’t beat yourself up about it. I never worried about raising a kid on my own. I’m 42, not 20 with my eyes closed. The circumstances aren’t traditional, but I didn’t hesitate to do it.”

Lake, who was named CFO of JPMorgan last fall succeeding Doug Braunstein, looks so chic for the piece, too. Check it out:

