Scientists recorded this mysterious sound in the deepest place on Earth

In 2014, scientists first heard a unique sound coming from the waters around the Mariana Trench. Experts weren’t sure what it was, but now a team of researchers led by Oregon State University have published a study in the Journal of the Acoustical Society of America that suggests the alien-like sound could be a new call from a baleen whale.

