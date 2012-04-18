A Chicago Blackhawks Player Was Knocked Unconscious And Taken Off On A Stretcher After This Brutal Hit Last Night

The increasingly violent NHL Playoffs got their scariest moment yet last night. Chicago Blackhawks defenseman forward Marian Hossa was knocked unconscious and taken to the hospital on a stretcher after a brutal hit from Phoenix’s Raffi Torres.



Torres defended the hit after the game, calling it a “hockey play,” but it’s clear from the video that he leaves his feet to thump Hossa.

He was released from the hospital late last night.

Here’s the video:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.