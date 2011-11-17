Though Mariah Yeater Has Dropped Her Paternity Suit Against Justin Bieber, He's Going To Press On With Suing Her

Mariah Yeater, who claimed singer Justin Bieber was the father of her baby may have dropped her lawsuit, but that doesn’t mean that Bieber is going to drop his.



Yeater must have realised that the 17-year-old singer wasn’t just going to fork over some cash to keep her quiet, so she dismissed the paternity claim last Thursday.

Bieber isn’t backing down though. His publicist says that his camp still plans to move forward and sue her for filing a malicious claim.

