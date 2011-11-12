Mariah Carey's Six-Month-Old Twins Are Already Bloggers

In case you were concerned about keeping up with Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon‘s twins Monroe and Moroccan, fear not.



You can see what they are up to (like wearing Kim Kardashian wedding headpieces) anytime you’d like, courtesy of their very own website. According to the site’s letter from their parents:

“We deliberated for so long about how to reveal the first pictures of our babies to the world. We just didn’t want to do the typical thing and display them in a tabloid (not that there’s anything wrong with that :)).”

Photos of the Monroe and Moroccan are available for purchase (side note: WHO is buying them?) with proceeds benefiting the Fresh Air Fund.

As cute as the six-month-olds are, the best part is obviously the name: DemBabies.com. You’re welcome.

Photo: dembabies.com

(via @InterviewNews)

