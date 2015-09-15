Mariah Carey's first 'Game of War' trailer is very bizarre

Matt Johnston
Mariah Carey Game Of WarMachine Zone

We miss Kate Upton.

The famous supermodel used to be the spokesperson for “Game of War” before it was announced Mariah Carey was taking over in June.

This writer is not a fan of “Game of War.” In fact, a few months ago I wrote at length about how ridiculously convoluted the actual game was to play. It’s also not fun, not intuitive, and seems like sort of a big racket to get your hard-earned cash.

But it’s still one of the top grossing games in the app store, with perhaps the most ubiquitous ad campaign. And you’re going to be seeing a lot of this, we’re sure, in the near future. Mariah Carey’s first trailer for the game is out and it’s really weird.

It begins with a dragon's deadly ascent.

via TMZ

These guys are scared. That dragon is scary.

via TMZ

In a desperate search for help, they pull out their phones, and call for reinforcements. This is clearly advertising the options the game has to team up with others online.

via TMZ

Help comes from a few different places in every direction.

via TMZ

All charging in to Mariah Carey's iconic song 'Hero.'

via TMZ

Including this mean looking dude with a monstrous weapon.

via TMZ

Just then the guys look up and see the dragon blasted out of the sky, but who did it?

via TMZ

She did. Mariah did it.

via TMZ

It's a little bizarre but worth watching in its entirety to hear the way they wove in the music. Here's the full trailer via TMZ.

