Mariah Carey Performed In 3 Ridiculous Slings After Dislocating Her Shoulder

Last week, Mariah Carey tweeted that she dislocated her shoulder and teased that her sling would be “fashionable.”



dislocated my shoulder on the remix video with Jeezy, sporting a very fashionable sling for the next couple of weeks! pic.twitter.com/TWrQttimTU — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 9, 2013

Thanks all for the well wishes <3 Still in a lot of pain - cracked rib, fractured shoulder, bruises everywhere, but the show must go on. — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 11, 2013

She wasn’t joking.

On Saturday, Carey took the stage at the Major League Baseball All-Star Charity Concert at Central Park, where she performed with the New York Philharmonic.

Throughout her performance, Carey had THREE sling changes.

She started with this white fluffy number:

And then a team of highly-trained sling changers switched out the fluffy “winter wonderland” style …

For this badazzled sling that perfectly matched her dress.

With a dress change clearly came a sling change. This sling was made fully of long, black feathers.

But with or without the dislocated shoulder wrapped in feathers, gems or white fluff, Mariah still rocked Central Park.

Mariah on stage singing #Beautiful live right now from central park! (Team Mariah) https://t.co/BchtAYpbMz — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 14, 2013

