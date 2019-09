Mariah Carey's Dress Popped Open On 'Good Morning America'

Mariah Carey had a major wardrobe malfunction this morning on “Good Morning America.”



Before performing on the live morning program, Carey chatted with host Lara Spencer when she interrupted their banter to announce: “Oh shoot, now the back of my dress just popped.”

Carey tried to keep it funny about her broken Versace frock, adding¬†“I love you Donatella, but it popped.”

Carey then showed off the back of the broken dress to the delighted crowd before the show cut to a commercial break so a stylist could sew up her broken seam.

After the commercial break, Carey accidentally said “Oh sh–!” on national television.

The crowd gasped and Carey joked, “You didn’t hear that.”¬†Watch below:

