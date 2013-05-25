Mariah Carey's Dress Popped Open On 'Good Morning America'

Mariah Carey had a major wardrobe malfunction this morning on “Good Morning America.”



Before performing on the live morning program, Carey chatted with host Lara Spencer when she interrupted their banter to announce: “Oh shoot, now the back of my dress just popped.”

Carey tried to keep it funny about her broken Versace frock, adding “I love you Donatella, but it popped.”

Carey then showed off the back of the broken dress to the delighted crowd before the show cut to a commercial break so a stylist could sew up her broken seam.

After the commercial break, Carey accidentally said “Oh sh–!” on national television.

The crowd gasped and Carey joked, “You didn’t hear that.” Watch below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.