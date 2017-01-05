Mariah Carey opens up about her disastrous New Year's Eve show: I was 'mortified'

Though she posted a quick reaction on social media about her failed performance on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” Mariah Carey is now answering questions about what happened and how she feels about it.

Carey’s team has said that the singer’s in-ears, which allow her to hear the song she’s singing, were faulty, and she couldn’t hear amid the chaos of Times Square. She spent more time talking during the performance than actually singing.

Her manager put blame squarely on Dick Clark Productions, which produces the New Year’s Eve special (which is now hosted by Ryan Seacrest, following Dick Clark’s death).

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Carey makes her own jab at the production company, referencing the late Clark.

“All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business. I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time,” Carey told EW.

She added that this mishap would not prevent her from doing live events in the future, but “it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team.”

The botched performance quickly went viral online, where both critics and fans came out in droves to pick apart what happened. Rumours swirled that Carey was supposed to be lip-syncing, which her team has denied.

“My true fans have been so supportive and I am so appreciative of them and everybody in the media that came out to support me after the fact because it really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year’s Eve,” Carey said.

