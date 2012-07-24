Mariah Carey Just Named New 'American Idol' Judge

Photo: Associated Press

Amidst constant rumours regarding which judges are in and which are out, Fox entertainment president Kevin Reilly confirmed Monday that Mariah Carey is joining “American Idol” as the show’s newest judge.Reilly made the announcement at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in a very quiet way—very not Carey.



According to The Wrap, Reilly, in a joking way, said Fox had just closed a deal with “the biggest recording artist that any of these shows have ever had. It’s an artist many of these contestants have tried to emulate. [The deal] only concluded only hours ago. Not being the only game in town we need to keep things fresh.”

Reilly then dialed Carey personally from his cell phone.

“Hi, Mariah?” he said. “How are you? It’s Kevin.”

After Reilly put his phone on speaker, Carey came on the line and said, “I am so excited to be joining ‘Idol.'”

According to Entertainment Weekly, “Her salary is expected to be somewhere north of $12 million—the sum paid Jennifer Lopez during her first year on the show—and possibly as high as $17 million.”

Fox has been unable to convince Lopez to sign her contract to come back to “Idol” for a third season.

And as Entertainment Weekly reports:

Lopez was holding out for a raise beyond her $15 million second-year salary and took to the media to proclaim that she was almost certainly leaving the show. If there was a slight chance of Lopez staying before, it vanished once Fox signed Carey—Fox won’t pay for two high-priced female vocalists.

“I think I can say it’s 100 per cent that Jennifer won’t be back on the show,” added Reilly.

