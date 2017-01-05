Mariah Carey is reportedly firing one of her key team members after New Year's Eve meltdown

Getty Mariah Carey with creative director and dancer Anthony Burrell during her botched New Year’s Eve show.

After Mariah Carey’s team put blame on the producers behind “

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” for her failed performance during the special, the singer is now reportedly letting go her longtime creative director.

ET reports that Carey is firing Anthony Burrell, who has also been a dancer/choreographer for the pop star.

“He’s not being brought back [in 2017] for a number of reasons,” a source close to Carey told ET.

Reportedly part of the reason he’s being let go is because of his involvement in the botched New Year’s Eve show, in which Carey couldn’t hear her musical cues because of a technical glitch, according to her team. Carey talked more than she sang during the awkward segment.

ET’s source says that Burrell was responsible for moving backup singers for Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance off the stage, allegedy without management’s approval. This reportedly left Carey without any nearby support or cues after her earpiece failed.

Burrell, who was by Carey’s side dancing during the New Year’s Eve debacle, went on Twitter afterward to share his sympathy with Carey.

Burrell and a representative for Carey did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

I haven’t been able to watch NYE performance. 30 sec from live TV, boss couldn’t hear her own vocal in her in-ears from Mic. #heartbroken

— Anthony Burrell (@anthonyburrell) January 3, 2017

