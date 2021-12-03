15 things you didn’t know about Mariah Carey

- Mariah Carey is synonymous with the holidays thanks to her hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”
- She was named after the song “They Call The Wind Maria” from the 1951 musical “Paint Your Wagon.”
- She loves Marilyn Monroe and bought the actress’ baby grand piano at auction for $US600,000 ($AU855,232).
So perhaps it was destiny that Carey would go on to become one of the most successful pop stars of all time.
Despite their common talent, Carey and her mother’s relationship has been far from perfect. In her new memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the singer outlines their struggles throughout the years. An excerpt in People reveals that Patricia once told her, “You should only hope that one day you become half the singer I am.
“Still, to this day, what she said haunts and hurts me. I don’t know if she meant to cut me down to size or it was just her bruised ego talking; all I know is that those words that shot out of her mouth pierced my chest and were buried in my heart,” she writes in her memoir.
Although she ultimately dropped out of beauty school, Carey has put her skills to use during the coronavirus pandemic. In April the singer tweeted a video of her giving her daughter, Monroe, an at-home salon day. She wrote, “Passing time in quarantine… My 500 hours of beauty school came in handy!”
Carey went on to explain one more hilarious reason why she and waitressing didn’t mix: “No one could remember my name so I didn’t want to always have to explain oh, ‘Mariah, this is how you pronounce it,’ because back then nobody had that name. So I would oftentimes make up a name, I would say my name was like Debby or something more common and then I’d forget what name I told that table so they’d be like ‘Debby?’ and I’m sitting there like listening to my demo like not even aware that someone’s calling me.”
In 2019, Classic FM determined that she had the greatest range of all iconic singers.
She also wrote in her new memoir that in place of her abusive family, her only childhood friend was the poster of Monroe hanging on her bedroom wall.
Part of her admiration stems from Monroe’s impact on women in Hollywood.
“Marilyn Monroe Productions was the first female-owned production company in Hollywood,” she told the Guardian. “She paved the way for women in Hollywood, and every single woman owes something to her for that, whether they agree with her image or not.”
During an appearance on “Busy Tonight,” LaBelle told host Busy Philipps that she has mentored Carey (and other women including Beyonce and Mary J. Blige) for many years, and occasionally had to talk some sense into her.
“I had to slap her every now and then,” LaBelle joked. “She’s so phenomenal and so good, she doesn’t need to be slapped anymore. That’s my baby.”
In 2019, Carey posted a video to her Instagram of the two singing a duet of her 2018 single “With You.” To LaBelle’s shock, Carey dropped the F-bomb to which she asked, “Oh, you say F with you?” Carey excitedly responded, “She didn’t know I said that!”
Maybe LaBelle still has a few lessons to teach her goddaughter after all.
The couple, who have two children together, married in 2008 after just weeks together, but they split in 2014. They filed for divorce two years later.
According to the Daily Mail, it’s fairly common for Carey’s dogs to join her in first class or on private jets when the diva travels. They’ve also joined her on stage, in music videos, and even in the bath, sharing every bit of their mom’s luxurious life as possible.
Speaking of Carey, GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said, “Through her music and outspoken support, Mariah Carey has inspired and empowered countless LGBT fans across the globe.” Ellis continued, “She is a longtime ally and friend to the LGBT community who has worked tirelessly to move acceptance and inclusion forward.”
Carey sent out a very on-brand celebratory tweet reading, “”Yaaaaaaaaay!!! WE. DID. IT. But… what’s a decade?”
Only The Beatles have had more No. 1 hits, with 20.