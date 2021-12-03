15 things you didn’t know about Mariah Carey

Carey takes after her mother, who is a Juilliard-trained opera singer and a vocal coach.

Carey reportedly wowed her mom by imitating her operatic singing at just 2 years old. She started vocal lessons when she was 4 and quickly honed her skills so that after graduating high school she could move to New York City and pursue her dreams.

Despite their common talent, Carey and her mother’s relationship has been far from perfect. In her new memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” the singer outlines their struggles throughout the years. An excerpt in People reveals that Patricia once told her, “You should only hope that one day you become half the singer I am.

“Still, to this day, what she said haunts and hurts me. I don’t know if she meant to cut me down to size or it was just her bruised ego talking; all I know is that those words that shot out of her mouth pierced my chest and were buried in my heart,” she writes in her memoir.