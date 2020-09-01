Mariah Carey said being pressured to reveal her pregnancy on 'The Ellen Show' made her 'extremely uncomfortable'

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images and Steve Granitz/WireImage Mariah Carey recently spoke with Vulture about her experience on ‘The Ellen Show’ in 2008.

Mariah Carey said in a new interview that being forced to reveal her pregnancy on “The Ellen Show” in 2008 made her “extremely uncomfortable.”

“I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath,” the singer told Vulture.

Carey said she didn’t want to reveal her pregnancy since she’d previously had a miscarriage.

“I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment,” Carey said.

The clip from Carey’s 2008 appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show recently made the rounds on Twitter following allegations against the host.

The uncomfortable clip of Carey attempting to evade DeGeneres’ questions recently made the rounds on Twitter as allegations against the talk-show host came to light.

Carey’s criticism of DeGeneres comes after a turbulent few months for the host.

Many seemingly awkward interviews DeGeneres did with other stars on her show have resurfaced, including one in which she poked fun at Sofia Vergara’s Colombian accent. (Vergara told fans that she “was never a victim” and was “always in on the joke.”)

Former “Ellen Show” employees, including a producer and a DJ, have accused her of acting rudely and creating a toxic environment on the set.

The Australian radio host Neil Breen recently said he was told not to talk to, look at, or approach DeGeneres when he worked with her in 2013.

Andy Lassner, the show’s executive producer, recently pushed back on speculation about the show’s cancellation, but a report on August 1 said the “Late Late Show” host James Corden could replace DeGeneres.

Despite the growing number of allegations, plenty of stars – such as Ashton Kutcher, Diane Keaton, and DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi – have come to DeGeneres’ defence.

Representatives for DeGeneres didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

