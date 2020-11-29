Mariah Carey dropped a festive trailer for her Christmas special starring Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, and more

Mat Hayward/Getty ImagesMariah Carey’s Apple TV+ Christmas Special is set to air December 4.
  • On Friday, the trailer for Mariah Carey’s Apple TV+ Christmas special dropped and it is star-studded, to say the least.
  • The clip features appearances from stars like Ariana Grande, Dan Levy, Jennifer Hudson, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe, and many more.
  • Fans got a sneak peek of Carey performing a new version of her 2010 hit “Oh Santa!” alongside Grande and Hudson.
  • This new version of the song, along with the full soundtrack will be available December 4 on Apple Music and December 11 on other streaming platforms.
  • “I just feel very fortunate to be able to have this moment,” Carey told Entertainment Weekly about the special. “And [I’m] hoping, in my own humble way, that this moment becomes its own healing thing, just bringing a little bit of light to people at the holidays.”
  • “It’s not just [for] people who are gung-ho festive like me,” Carey told the outlet. “It’s for everybody. It really is.”
  • “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” is set to air on Apple TV+ on December 4.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

