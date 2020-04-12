'Tada!!!': Mariah Carey's mysterious cake design turned out to be a tiger

STRMX/AP Mariah Carey has given fans a glimpse into her baking skills on Twitter.

On Saturday, Mariah Carey shared a picture on Twitter of her frosting a partially decorated cake, which she wrote was a surprise.

Her followers were quick to (lovingly) poke fun at the mysterious design of the cake – and question the layout of her kitchen, which seemed to have a chaise lounge right next to the refrigerator.

Carey later posted a picture of the finished cake, which was decorated like a tiger, writing, ‘Tada!!! The cake tasted good in spite of my elementary efforts.”

Carey’s cake saga began on Saturday, when she shared a picture on Twitter of her with a partially decorated cake.

“Making a surprise cake… trying at least Lolololol,” she wrote in the caption.

Making a surprise cake… trying at least Lolololol pic.twitter.com/XMVfA8rzOD — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 11, 2020

Twitter users were quick to guess what the cake design could be, as well as comment on Carey’s kitchen layout – which appeared to have a couch or lounge chair in the middle of the room.

Then, in a tweet posted early Sunday morning Carey put an end to all the speculation about the cake. She revealed the finished, completely decorated pastry, and as some Twitter users originally guessed, it looked like a tiger.

“Tada!!! The cake tasted good in spite of my elementary efforts,” Carey wrote.

Tada!!! The cake tasted good in spite of my elementary efforts ???????? https://t.co/E8pWqehar1 pic.twitter.com/QjNV5PsJW7 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 12, 2020

Among the slew of Twitter users cheering on Carey’s finished product was Buddy Valastro, the “Cake Boss” who’s known for creating elaborate cakes on his hit TLC show.

@MariahCarey is baking like a Boss! ???? Who wants to eat some Cake?! ???? @CarlosBakery — Buddy Valastro (@CakeBossBuddy) April 12, 2020

Carey, like several other celebrities, is using social media to document her activities while in quarantine. Some stars are making TikTok dances, while others are reading children’s books and sharing pictures of their beauty routines.

