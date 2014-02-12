HOUSE OF THE DAY: Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon Are Selling Their Bel-Air Mansion For $US13 Million

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon put their multi-wing Bel-Air mansion on the market for just under $US13 million last Friday, according to celebrity real estate blog The Real Estalker.

The celeb couple purchased the property back in spring of 2009 for $US6.975 million.

The home is listed through The Agency for $US12.995 million, according to Zillow.

The quasi-colonial style mansion is 11,750 square feet with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and includes amenities such as an indoor basketball court, putting green, gym, pool, and personal movie theatre.

