HOUSE OF THE DAY: Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon Are Selling Their Bel-Air Mansion For $US13 Million

Megan Willett
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon bel air mansionRodeo Realty

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon put their multi-wing Bel-Air mansion on the market for just under $US13 million last Friday, according to celebrity real estate blog The Real Estalker.

The celeb couple purchased the property back in spring of 2009 for $US6.975 million.

The home is listed through The Agency for $US12.995 million, according to Zillow.

The quasi-colonial style mansion is 11,750 square feet with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and includes amenities such as an indoor basketball court, putting green, gym, pool, and personal movie theatre.

Welcome to Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Bel-Air mansion.

The home has 11,750 square feet of space and a grand, formal entry.

Every room has tall ceilings and huge windows that look out on the property.

In the living room are French doors that open out to the backyard.

The white furniture and walls give the home a light and airy feel.

The kitchen has a huge central island and all the latest appliances.

There's also a nearby eat-in area, complete with a TV and fireplace.

For more formal dinners, the home has a dining room that can seat over eight guests, complete with another fireplace.

This Aspen-inspired room is huge, and meant to be reminiscent of a high-end ski resort. It can accommodate hundreds of guests for parties.

Here's the master bedroom, complete with its own fireplace and ample space.

It connects to the master bath, which is big enough to have its very own fainting couch.

Nearby is a nursery for the couple's twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

The guest wing of the home also features two other separate bedrooms.

Complete with luxurious marble bathrooms close by.

Another exterior wing of the home houses the so-called Moroccan room.

Nick proposed to Mariah in this room, according to reports.

The Bel-Air mansion has an indoor basketball court.

A movie theatre with projector and couches.

And even a putting green outside.

The backyard is gorgeous, with a heated pool and outdoor covered porch.

And the view of downtown LA and the reservoir is absolutely breathtaking.

Especially at night.

