Mariah Carey shares hilarious text she accidentally sent to Shawn Mendes instead of her cousin with the same name

Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes. Angela Weiss/Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Mariah Carey shared a screenshot of a text she accidentally sent Shawn Mendes on St. Patrick’s Day.

She said she meant to send the “Happy Thanksgiving” message to her cousin as a “silly joke.”

“Wrong Shawn. Sorry,” she texted. “Also, I do realize it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha.”

Mariah Carey shared a hilarious text exchange with Shawn Mendes after mistaking his contact information for that of her cousin, whose name is also Shawn.

The “Fantasy” singer posted a screenshot of their conversation to Twitter on Friday, in which she accidentally wished Mendes a “Happy Thanksgiving” on St. Patrick’s Day.

“My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick’s Day,” Carey tweeted. “@ShawnMendes found out about it today.. sorry Shawn!!”

When Carey realized her mistake, she followed up with Mendes, texting him: “Wrong Shawn. Sorry. Also, I do realize it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha.”

The “Wonder” singer graciously replied: “hahahaha that’s okay I figured it was an inside joke,” followed by two heart emojis.

Last year, the two stars shared another playful exchange on social media, after Mendes posted a shirtless selfie along with a list of things he felt grateful for — including “old Mariah Carey songs.”

Carey recreated the image and duplicated his caption, swapping the mention of her own music for “old Shawn Mendes songs.”