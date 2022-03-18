Mariah Carey shares hilarious text she accidentally sent to Shawn Mendes instead of her cousin with the same name

- Mariah Carey shared a screenshot of a text she accidentally sent Shawn Mendes on St. Patrick’s Day.
- She said she meant to send the “Happy Thanksgiving” message to her cousin as a “silly joke.”
- “Wrong Shawn. Sorry,” she texted. “Also, I do realize it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha.”
Mariah Carey shared a hilarious text exchange with Shawn Mendes after mistaking his contact information for that of her cousin, whose name is also Shawn.
The “Fantasy” singer posted a screenshot of their conversation to Twitter on Friday, in which she accidentally wished Mendes a “Happy Thanksgiving” on St. Patrick’s Day.
“My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick’s Day,” Carey tweeted. “@ShawnMendes found out about it today.. sorry Shawn!!”
—Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 18, 2022
When Carey realized her mistake, she followed up with Mendes, texting him: “Wrong Shawn. Sorry. Also, I do realize it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha.”
The “Wonder” singer graciously replied: “hahahaha that’s okay I figured it was an inside joke,” followed by two heart emojis.
Last year, the two stars shared another playful exchange on social media, after Mendes posted a shirtless selfie along with a list of things he felt grateful for — including “old Mariah Carey songs.”
Carey recreated the image and duplicated his caption, swapping the mention of her own music for “old Shawn Mendes songs.”
—Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) January 28, 2021
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
17 celebrities you probably didn’t know were Irish