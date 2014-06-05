High School Students Pull Off A Brilliant -- And Totally Legal -- Senior Prank

All too often you hear about senior pranks gone wrong. Trashing the school, shooting off firecrackers in the hallway, or starting a water balloon fight between classes aren’t so much “pranks” as they are illegal or dangerous or just downright uncreative.

But one high school in Santa Barbara, California, got it right this week when they hired a four-piece mariachi band to follow their principal everywhere he went.

For 90 minutes.

Awesome:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

[via Slate]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.