"The View" Co-Hosts Lose It Over Mildred Baena: "She's Having Sex With Your Man And She Has To Change The Sheets!" (VIDEO)

As still more revelations arise in the Schwarzenegger-love-child scandal — today brings claims that Maria Shriver leaked the story herself — “The View” co-hosts are getting increasingly frustrated.



And they’ve got a theory on Mildred Baena‘s actions:

Maybe she was just sick of having to clean up after Shriver and decided to seek revenge.

We can only imagine how Whoopi Goldberg would have reacted if this wasn’t her day off.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

