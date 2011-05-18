Here's What Oprah Winfrey's Going To Do With Her Friend Maria Shriver

This photo tells you all you need to know about why Barbara Walters, NBC News and anybody else who’s currently vying for Maria Shriver‘s first sitdown should pack it up and go home.



Shriver and Oprah Winfrey have been friends for 30 years.

Now, Shriver’s rumoured to be appearing on Winfrey’s final “Oprah” show next week.

(For what it’s worth, we think this is a weird way to go — yes, there’s no bigger, Oprah-friendly story out there right now, but shouldn’t Winfrey want to strike a jubilant tone with her exit?)

In any case, their arrangement will yield more than a beige-couch crying jag.

Shriver became the first guest editor of O: The Oprah Magazine in April, and we’re betting she’s going to be splashed all over the book as soon as the printing presses can catch up.

And be on the lookout for Shriver to get her own show on OWN — sooner, rather than later, to capitalise on the wave of public empathy coming her way.

(A ratings stunt like that might reek of cynicism, but it’s not a bad deal for Shriver, who has plenty of platforms she could use a forum for.)

Hey, maybe they’ll even run for office together someday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.