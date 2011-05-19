Maria Shriver Did Indeed Show Up To The Oprah "Surprise Spectacular"

This is not at all surprising, but Maria Shriver did show up to the taping of Oprah Winfrey‘s third-to-last and second-to-last episodes, dubbed the “Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular.”



The show was designed as a carousel of A-list celebs paying homage to mighty Winfrey — and Shriver’s comment was particularly crowdpleasing.

She said: “You have shown love, support, wisdom, and most of all, the truth.” Emphasis on “truth.”

Of course, that dig might not have been so subtle if the news of Schwarzenegger’s mistress’s identity had already broken — the segment was taped beforehand.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.