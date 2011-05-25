Maria Shriver May Have Leaked News Of Arnold's Love Child To The Media

At least that’s what TMZ is saying.



According to the site, Maria only found out about Arnold’s love child with their housekeeperin late April or early May and immediately “wanted to hold a news conference blowing the lid off the scandal.”

Alas for news consumers everywhere she was supposedly talked off the ledge and instead decided to leak the information “to the L.A. Times and TMZ.” By which TMZ really means the L.A. Times, since they are the ones that broke the story in the middle of the night.

The fact it was the LAT that did break the story suggests there may be some truth to this theory…it’s rare these days for TMZ to be beaten to anything this big. Also? Can you blame her?

