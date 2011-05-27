UGH: Maria Shriver Attended Christening Of Arnold's Love Child

Expect a summer full of tidbits and photos like this.



Pictures emerged yesterday of Maria Shriver and family attending the christening of the child Arnold Schwarzenegger fathered with housekeeper housekeeper Mildred “Patty” Baena, reports the New York Post.

You’d certainly never guess what was actually going on based on Arnold’s face in this picture.

