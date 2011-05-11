Barbara Walters Snaps At Teri Hatcher, Who Thinks Maria Shriver Should Basically Just Give Up (VIDEO)

The co-hosts of “The View” were chomping at the bit to discuss Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s divorce this morning.



But guest co-host Teri Hatcher took the talk in a direction Barbara Walters didn’t appreciate.

Hatcher lamented over Shriver’s age (she is 55): “where is the hope?”

Walters snapped to stink-eye attention — and, as she is wont to do, went straight to estimating Shriver’s life expectancy.

According to Barbara, Shriver — “with good health” — has at least 35 years left. Someone should pass her the good news!

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

