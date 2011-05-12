Here Is The First Photo Ever Taken Of Arnold Schwarzenegger And Maria Shriver

Photographer Brad Elterman is the gleeful owner of the first photo ever taken of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who announced their separation yesterday.



Elterman broke the story of their dating some 30 years ago with this photo, and now that the couple has called it quits, the picture is a hot commodity again.

The photo was taken at a Vegas celebrity softball game sponsored by Kenny Rogers.

Young Shriver has a little Sammi Giancola of “Jersey Shore” in her, right?

Oh, come on. You were thinking it.

