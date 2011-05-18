MARIA SHRIVER SPEAKS: "This Is A Painful And Heartbreaking Time"

Maria Shriver has released a statement regarding this morning’s bombshell news that her husband Arnold Schwarzenegger fathered a child with their maid a decade ago.
“This is a painful and heartbreaking time…As a mother, my concern is for the children. I ask for compassion, respect and privacy as my children and I try to rebuild our lives and heal. I will have no further comment.”
Or at least no further comment until she possibly appears on Oprah’s finale next week.
