MARIA SHRIVER SPEAKS: "This Is A Painful And Heartbreaking Time"

Maria Shriver has released a statement regarding this morning’s bombshell news that her husband Arnold Schwarzenegger fathered a child with their maid a decade ago.



“This is a painful and heartbreaking time…As a mother, my concern is for the children. I ask for compassion, respect and privacy as my children and I try to rebuild our lives and heal. I will have no further comment.”

Or at least no further comment until she possibly appears on Oprah’s finale next week.

