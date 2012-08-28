Here's what Maria Sharapova's New Candy Line Looks Like

Photo: Red Antler

Tennis star Maria Sharapova launched her designer candy-line last week in New York City. The 25-year-old is selling her trendy, gummy candies at It’Sugar candy store locations across the country, and Henri Bendel’s in NYC.Sharapova has won 27 WTA singles titles, and currently ranks 26th on Forbes’ list of the highest paid athletes in the world, with $22 million of her $27.9 million in earnings coming from endorsements.



The packaging and logo were designed by Brooklyn-based branding experts Red Antler. The firm explains, “Sugarpova brings a new level of sophistication and quality to the gummy candy market, without losing sight of the playful nature of the product. The brand needed to communicate this balance by being fashionable, fresh and fun, just like Maria.” There is no doubt this a fun, flirty design that seems to effectively reflect the target audience: trendy women of all ages.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.