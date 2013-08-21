Maria Sharapova Keeps Name The Same After Threatening To Change It In Publicity Stunt

Maria Sharapova won’t change her name to Maria Sugarpova, she announced today.

The Times of London reported this morning that she planned to change her name to Maria Sugarpova for the two weeks of the U.S. Open as a publicity stunt.

Sugarpova is the name of her candy company.

Her camp decided against it because she would have had to get all new identification materials and she has to go to Asia soon, ESPN’s Darren Rovell reports.

Some of the candies look like tennis balls

