The Sweet Life Of Maria Sharapova: How The World's Highest-Paid Female Athlete Spends Her Millions

Maria Sharapova has a new boyfriend.
The fact that this is news tells you that she’s the rare athlete who has transcended sports and gained relevance independent of tennis.
At age 26, Sharapova has turned herself into a multi-million dollar business that traverses sports, fashion, and even candy.
$5.1 million of that came from on-court winnings. She has made $25 million in winnings in her career
Last year she launched a candy company called Sugarova. It sells gum balls shaped like tennis balls, and other sweets
Her every move is followed closely. The Internet freaked out when she tweeted that she cut her hair off
All that money allows her to do some pretty wild things — like reportedly give away a $105,000 Porsche to her new boyfriend
Sharapova carried the Russian flag at the 2012 Olympics. But she lives in Florida when she's not travelling
While she continues to make more money off the court than on it, she's still a good enough player to warrant her fame and fortune
She's currently ranked No. 2 in the world, and is looking to repeat as French Open champion in a few months
