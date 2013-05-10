The Sweet Life Of Maria Sharapova: How The World's Highest-Paid Female Athlete Spends Her Millions

Tony Manfred
maria sharapova blowing kiss

Maria Sharapova has a new boyfriend.

The fact that this is news tells you that she’s the rare athlete who has transcended sports and gained relevance independent of tennis.

At age 26, Sharapova has turned herself into a multi-million dollar business that traverses sports, fashion, and even candy.

Sharapova made $27.1 million last year

Source: Forbes

$5.1 million of that came from on-court winnings. She has made $25 million in winnings in her career

Source: Forbes, WTA

She makes the real money ($20+ million per year) in endorsements with a long list of companies

Source: Forbes

She signed an 8-year, $70 million deal with Nike in 2010

Source: Forbes

Her latest big deal with a three-year agreement with Samsung

Source: Bloomberg

Last year she launched a candy company called Sugarova. It sells gum balls shaped like tennis balls, and other sweets

Beyond business, her good looks have allowed her to cross over to the fashion world

She's been on all sorts of magazine covers, including Esquire in Latin America this month

Her every move is followed closely. The Internet freaked out when she tweeted that she cut her hair off

It was all a hoax, allowing everyone to breathe easy

But she did have bangs once

All that money allows her to do some pretty wild things — like reportedly give away a $105,000 Porsche to her new boyfriend

Source: Blick

This is Grigor Dimitrov, Maria's new boyfriend

He's a 21-year-old Bulgarian tennis player who is racing up the world rankings (he's #28 right now)

He's Sharapova's first boyfriend since ex-NBA player Sasha Vujacic

They were engaged at one point, but they broke things off last September

All the girls like Grigor

Sharapova carried the Russian flag at the 2012 Olympics. But she lives in Florida when she's not travelling

Source: Tampa Bay Business-Journal

While she continues to make more money off the court than on it, she's still a good enough player to warrant her fame and fortune

She's currently ranked No. 2 in the world, and is looking to repeat as French Open champion in a few months

